Rishabh Pant Is A Match Winner For India, He's Like Virender Sehwag: Sourav Ganguly

Comparing Rishabh Pant to Indian legends Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh, former captain Sourav Ganguly has said that the young wicketkeeper-batsman is a match-winner. (More Cricket News)

"I have seen him [Pant] for past two years and I have belief in match-winners. A player, who on his day will win you games. Pant is one such guy," Ganguly told 'India Today' channel.

Pant played a crucial role, hitting 101 off just 118 balls, in the fourth and final Test match against England at Motera, which India won by an innings and 25 runs to take the series 3-1.

Before the England series, Pant also played series-defining knocks of 97 in Sydney and 89 not out in Brisbane as India win the series against Australia 2-1.

And Ganguly believes that Pant is in the mould of Sehwag, Yuvraj and Dhoni.

"Sydney Test, if he had been there for six more overs, he would have won us that game too. He is like Dhoni, Sehwag and Yuvraj, who can win matches alone," said the former India captain.

The BCCI boss was mighty impressed with Pant's game sense during his under pressure hundred at Motera.

"...and look at how he played in Ahmedabad. His game sense while facing the second new ball against James Anderson, who has bowled well in the series. He counter-attacked and changed it," Ganguly added.

He also lauded National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid, whose behind the scenes work has helped in creating a solid bench strength.

"That's why I say Dravid has done a great job. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur did so well in Australia and we won the final Test without Jasprit Bumrah."

