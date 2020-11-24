Antonio Conte says Real Madrid cannot "cry" about their depleted squad but acknowledged his Inter side face a "final" in a crucial Champions League group-stage encounter. (More Football News)

Los Blancos are without captain Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Eder Militao, as well as Federico Valverde, Alvaro Odriozola and Luka Jovic for the clash at San Siro.

Madrid have four points from two games having beaten Inter last time out, while the Nerazzurri only have two.

Conte believes Madrid still possess plenty of quality in their ranks despite the lengthy list of absences.

"No I don't think they can cry from this point of view. We are talking about an important and complete squad, where they have many good players from Real Madrid," he said.

"The fact that the press talks about absences makes me smile a little, that's it."

With Inter winless in a Group B also containing Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach, Conte knows there is little room for error on home soil.

"It certainly represents a final for us. Also because, after the defeat in the first game against Real Madrid and the two previous draws, we don't have much of a way out," he added.

"We know that a difficult match awaits us, against Real Madrid all of us know what kind of team it is.

"We will have to play a great game. There is an important result to be achieved. We have to pay great attention, with humility and concentration we must try to win the game."

Conte believes seven points from their remaining three games will be required to reach the last 16.

"The most important thing is to try to win the game, to get a good result. I don't think there are other solutions, other ways," he said.

"There are three games left. I think in the end to qualify we will have to if not win all three but still earn seven points.

"However, I repeat, it is a match that must fuel our hopes of moving forward.

"I think it is the most difficult group in the Champions League, but at the same time in the previous matches we have shown that we deserve something more than the current standings and the results obtained.

"At the same time, if the results have not arrived, we must understand why and try to do something better than in previous matches."

