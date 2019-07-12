Ravindra Jadeja, who won hearts with his superlative performance during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final defeat to New Zealand, shared an emotional message, promising to give his best till the last breath.

Justifying the all-rounder tag given to him, Jadeja showed his talents with a virtuoso performance at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday.

In the rain-affected semi-final match, which needed two days to complete, Jadeja got the wicket of Kiwi opener Henry Nicholls with a brilliant delivery, then took two catches to send Kane Williamson and Tom Latham back, while also producing a direct hit to dismiss Ross Taylor. He returned to scored 77 runs off 59 balls to keep Indian hopes alive.

But India ended up losing the match by 18 runs.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old took to Twitter to express his gratitude to fans and well-wishers. In the post, he wrote: "Sports has taught me to keep on rising after every fall & never to give up. Can’t thank enough each & every fan who has been my source of inspiration. Thank you for all your support. Keep inspiring & I will give my best till my last breath. Love you all."

Interestingly, the Jamnagar resident was involved in a tussle with celebrated commentator and former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, which became a full-blown social media circus.