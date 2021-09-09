Rashid Khan Steps Down As Afghanistan's ICC World T20 Captain

Rashid Khan on Thursday stepped down as the captain of Afghanistan national cricket team with immediate effect. The star spinner took to Twitter announce his decision. (More Cricket News)

The 22-year-old star spinner said that he's not happy with the squad that the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

"As the captain and responsible person for the nation, I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team.

"The selection committee and ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media. I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role as captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately.

"It's always my pride playing for Afghanistan." Rashid Khan wrote in his post.

Rashid Khan, however, said that he will play for Afghanistan, which is an honor.

Moments ago, ACB announced an 18-man squad for the tournament, plus two reserves.

Afghanistan are placed in Group 2, along with India, New Zealand, Pakistan and two qualifiers.

Afghanistan National Cricket Team Squad for the World T20 Cup 2021. pic.twitter.com/exlMQ10EQx — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 9, 2021

The original squad named by ACB: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmatullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen Ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad.

Reserve: Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmad Malik.

