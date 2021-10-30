Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Rashid Khan Breaks Lasith Malinga's Long-standing Record, Becomes Fastest To Take 100 T20I Wickets

Rashid Khan achieved the feat by dismissing Mohammad Hafeez during the ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, left, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during their ICC T20 World Cup match in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. | AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

2021-10-30T16:41:38+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 4:41 pm

Rashid Khan broke Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga's long-standing record to become the fastest
bowler to pick 100 wickets in Twenty-20 international cricket.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner reached this milestone, in the 53rd match, by dismissing veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez in their Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai on Friday (October 29).

Former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga had held the previous record by completing his
century in 76 matches ahead of New Zealand seamer Tim Southee (82 matches) and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (83 matches).

They are also the only four bowlers to bag 100 wickets in the shortest format of international cricket.

Rashid Khan now holds the rare double record of being the fastest bowler to pick 100 wickets
in One Day Internationals and Twenty 20 Internationals. He achieved the feat in the 50-over format in his 44th match in 2018.

Bangladesh’s slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Shakib Al Hasan holds the record for most wickets in T20Is, overtaking Malings during the ongoing T20 World Cup.

MOST WICKETS IN TWENTY-20 INTERNATIONALS

(Bowler -M - I - Overs - Runs - Wkts - AVG - E/R - S/R - 4WI - Best)

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 94 - 93 - 347.3 - 2316 - 117 -19.79 - 6.66 - 17.82 - 
6 - 5/20;
Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 84 - 83 - 299.5 - 2225 - 107 - 20.79 - 7.42 - 16.81- 
3 - 5/6;
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 53 - 53 - 199.2 - 1235 - 101 - 12.22 - 6.19 - 11.84 - 6 - 5/3;
Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 84 - 82 - 301 - 2517 - 100 - 25.17 - 8.36 - 18.06 - 2 - 5/18;
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 99 - 97 - 361.2 - 2396 - 98 - 24.44 - 6.63 - 22.12 - 3 - 4/11.

