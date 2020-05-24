Queensland's 2032 Olympic And Paralympic Games Bid Put 'On Hold' Due To Coronavirus

The Queensland Government's bid to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Australian Olympic Committee already endorsing the move.

The Premier of Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk, wrote a letter to the Parliament. It stated that the Olympic Candidature Leadership Group (OCLG) has said yes to the discussions regarding 2032 Games be put on hold until further notice, as the coronavirus issue is main concern currently.

Meanwhile, Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates stated in support of the move, "We all understand there are pressing issues of public health and community wellbeing for governments to address. The candidature will have its role to play in terms of jobs and growth in the Queensland economy once we have seen our way through the current crisis."

He also revealed that meeting scheduled earlier this year for the bid have been deferred.

Queensland's recorded two new coronavirus cases on May 23. Restrictions have been implemented and the state's borders have been closed.

It is being reported that 80% of venues for the 2032 Games have already been built. Australia last hosted Olympics and Paralympics in 2000, with Sydney taking the centre stage.

Also, the Indian and Indonesian Olympic Associations have expressed their desite to host the 2032 Games.