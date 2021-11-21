Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 21, 2021
Qatar Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Closes Gap With Max Verstappen After Dominating Win

Lewis Hamilton, who also won last week in Brazil, has trimmed 17 points from max Verstappen's lead in the F1 title race in a week.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrate with a team member after winning the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix in Lusail, Qatar on November 21, 2021. | AP Photo/Hussein Sayed

outlookindia.com
2021-11-21T23:35:25+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 21 Nov 2021, Updated: 21 Nov 2021 11:35 pm

Lewis Hamilton inched closer to the Formula One championship lead with a dominating victory Sunday in the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix to earn back-to-back wins and chip away at Max Verstappen's points advantage. (More Sports News)

Hamilton, who also won last week in Brazil, has trimmed 17 points from Verstappen's lead in the title race in a week. Verstappen still holds an eight-point lead with two races remaining in one of the most dramatic F1 title fights in at least a decade.

“I'm really, really grateful for these points. It's been a hell of a year,” Hamilton said. “To be at this point in the year and have back-to-back wins is a great feeling.”

The seven-time champion started from pole for Mercedes and was never challenged on the Losail International Circuit as Hamilton won his 102nd career race. It was his seventh victory of the season.

Verstappen finished second for Red Bull, nearly 25 seconds behind Hamilton.

“It was pretty lonely at the front,” Hamilton said.

Verstappen was hit with a penalty before the race even began when he was dropped five spots on the starting grid for violating a yellow flag in Saturday's qualifying.

The Dutchman had qualified second but the stewards ordered him to drop back on the grid following Sunday hearings for Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz.

All three were accused of not following yellow flag rules near the end of qualifying. Bottas, who had qualified third, was penalized three starting sports. Sainz was not penalized.

Red Bull was mystified by the grid penalty for Verstappen, who lost any chance to challenge Hamilton for the win when he was penalized. Red Bull principal Christian Horner criticized the penalty when it was handed down.

“We're really struggling to understand it,” Horner said. “That's a crucial blow in this world championship for us."

Despite the penalty, Verstappen needed only five laps to recover and drive back to where he was originally slated to start.

“Our starting position was a bit compromised,” Verstappen said. “I know it's going to be difficult to the end but I think that's nice. It keeps it exciting.”

But he said he was ready for the challenges ahead in Saudi Arabia and the finale in Abu Dhabi.

“I feel good,” he said. “It's going to be tight.”

Hamilton, winner of four straight titles, has all the momentum now. The British driver is seeking a record eighth F1 title, which would move him past Michael Schumacher.

“I'm feeling really good, I'm really, really happy with the car,” Hamilton said. “I feel fitter than ever, so that's a positive.”

Fernando Alonso of Alpine finished third for his first podium since 2014. He was aided by the pre-race penalties to Verstappen and Bottas, which moved the Spaniard up to third on the starting grid.

Sergio Perez finished fourth to help Red Bull in its push to beat Mercedes for the constructors championship.

