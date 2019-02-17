Hours after the Cricket Club of India (CCI) covered a portrait of Imran Khan at its premises, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) on Sunday removed the photographs of Pakistani cricketers from various points inside the Mohali stadium.

It has been termed as a "humble step" to show solidarity with the families of martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack. The decision was taken at a meeting of the cricket body's office bearers here, PCA treasurer Ajay Tyagi told PTI.

"As a humble step, the PCA has decided to show its solidarity with the families of martyrs of the Pulwama attack. There is so much anger in the nation against the heinous attack and PCA is no different in this," Tyagi said.

He said there are nearly 15 photos of Pakistani cricketers, which were kept inside the stadium at various points including in the galleries, long room, reception and 'hall of fame' area.

The Shahid Afridi-led Pakistani side had faced a 29-run defeat at India's hands in the 2011 World Cup cricket semi-finals which was played here in March.

Tyagi said among the Pakistani cricketers whose photographs have been removed from the PCA include that of present Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Besides, other pictures are of cricketers including Afridi, Javed Miandad and Wasim Akram.

Earlier, official broadcasters of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), DSport suspended their telecast of the T20 tournament.

DSport blacked out their broadcast from the fifth game, between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, which was played from 9:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Confirming the blackout, an official of the channel reportedly told a Mumbai-based publication "We've suspended the broadcast."

In one of the worst-ever terrorist attacks in India, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber blew up an explosive-laden vehicle near a CRPF convoy on Thursday, killing at least 40 personnel.

More than 2,500 CRPF personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were traveling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed in the Srinagar-Jammu highway around 3.15 pm.

(With PTI inputs)