﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  CCI Covers Pak PM Imran Khan's Portrait Following Pulwama Terror Attack

CCI Covers Pak PM Imran Khan's Portrait Following Pulwama Terror Attack

The CCI's gesture follows mass outrage and anger across the country after one of the worst ever terrorist attacks on Indian security forces led to the killing of at least 40 CRPF troopers.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 February 2019
CCI Covers Pak PM Imran Khan's Portrait Following Pulwama Terror Attack
ANI
CCI Covers Pak PM Imran Khan's Portrait Following Pulwama Terror Attack
outlookindia.com
2019-02-17T13:28:08+0530
Also Read

Following the Pulwama terrorist attack on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir, the Cricket Club of India (CCI) has covered a portrait of former cricketer and current Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at its premises.

The portrait is displayed in the restaurant of the CCI, sources said.

The CCI's gesture follows mass outrage and anger across the country after one of the worst ever terrorist attacks on Indian security forces led to the killing of at least 40 CRPF troopers.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

CCI President Premal Udani, however, refused to say whether the portrait will be pulled down.

The iconic CCI is affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is home to the Brabourne Stadium.

(With inputs from Agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Imran Khan (Pakistan PM) Mumbai Cricket Pulwama terror attack Terrorism Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Shutdown In Valley Against Attacks On Kashmiris After Pulwama
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters