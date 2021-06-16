PSL 2021, Match 25, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Cricket Match

Change in scenery has so far worked for Multan Sultans. After posting only one win in five matches before the so-called pandemic break, Sultans have won two in three in Abu Dhabi to revive their hopes of making the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 playoffs. Now, in a crucial match, Mohammad Rizwan and Co face bottom-placed Quetta Gladiators with two points at stake tonight. (More Cricket News)

With six points from even matches, Sultans are fourth in the table, behind leaders Islamabad United (12 points from 8 matches), Peshawar Zalmi (10 from 9) and Lahore Qalandars (10 from 8). While United have already qualified for the play-offs, both Zalmi and Qalandars also look certain to make the cut. So, the fight for the fourth is on. Karachi Kings (6 from 8) and Gladiators (4 from 8) are in the danger zone, unless something miraculous happens in their favour.

If Gladiators lose tonight, it's over for Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co. Even if they win their last league match, against defending champions Karachi Kings, on Saturday, they will only have six points. Gladiators, one of the most consistent sides in the league, need to beat Sultans tonight to keep their slim chances alive.

The 2019 champions have played three matches and lost two in the Abu Dhabi leg. But Gladiators successfully defended 158 in their last match against Lahore Qalandars to register their second match, which will boost their morale. And they will take the field against the Sultans hoping for another win.

Head-to-head: Quetta Gladiators have dominated this particular fixture, winning four in six matches. In the reverse this season, they defeated Sultans by 22 runs.

Match and telecast details

Match: 25th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 between Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators

Date: June 16 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 9:30 PM IST/ 8:00 PM local

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

TV Channels: Sony Pictures Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Playing XIs in the last match

Multan Sultans (vs Peshawar Zalmi): Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir.

Quetta Gladiators (vs Lahore Qalandars): Cameron Delport, Usman Khan, Jake Weatherald, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Khan, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Shinwari.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan.

