PSL 2021, Match 17, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars T20 Cricket Match

Table-toppers Lahore Qalandars take on Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of the Thursday double-header in Abu Dhabi. This will be a back-to-back match for Qalanders after their thrilling, last-ball win over Islamabad United on Wednesday. Zalmi last played on March 3 in Karachi before the suspension of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 due to COVID-19. (More Cricket News)

Qalandars have so far won four of five matches played so far, including the season opener against the same opponents, by four wickets on February 21. It was followed by wins against Quetta Gladiators (nine wickets), Karachi Kings (by six wickets) and United (five wickets). Their lone defeat was against Multan Sultans (by seven wickets).

After losing their opener against Lahore Qalandars (by four wickets), Zalmi have won three, against Sultans (by six wickets), Gladiators (three wickets) and United (by six wickets). In their last outing, Zalmi lost to Kings (six wickets).

Head-to-head: Peshawar Zalmi lead 8-3 against Lahore Qalandars in their previous 11 meetings.

Match: 17th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

Match: 17th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

Date: June 10 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 11:30 PM IST/10:00 PM local

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

TV Channels: Sony Pictures Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Elsewhere...

Pakistan - Geo Super (Geo TV), PTV Sports; Sri Lanka - Sony Six (Peo TV, Dialog Television); UK - Sky Sports Cricket; Bangladesh - Sony Six; MENA - tapmad TV; South Africa - SuperSport; USA - Willow TV; New Zealand - SKY Sport NZ; Maldives - Sony Six (Medianet); Australia - tapmad TV; Canada - Willow TVl; Nepal - Sony Six (SimTV Nepal, NetTV Nepal); Caribbean/West Indies - Flow Sports; Rest of World - tapmad TV.

Playing XIs in the last match:

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik (c), Haider Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (c), Muhammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Predicted Playing XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (c), Mohammad Imran, Fidel Edwards.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Akhtar (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Muhammad Zaid Alam, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain

Fantasy XI: Ben Dunk, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, James Faulkner, Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan (c), Haris Rauf

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf.

