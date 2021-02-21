PSL 2021, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League Match

Two-time champions Islamabad United take on Multan Sultans in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. Islamabad failed to make the playoffs last season, but Multan finished third despite topping the league table. They lost both the playoff matches, by four runs to Karachi Kings in the qualifier, then to Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator by 25 runs. (More Cricket News)

Check match and telecast details here:

Match: 3rd match of Pakistan Super League 2021 between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.

Date: February 21 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Six/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Likely XIs:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Philip Salt, Rohail Nazir, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Multan Sultans: Chris Lynn, Mohammad Rizwan, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Squads:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Rohail Nazir (w), Chris Jordan, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Reece Topley, Zafar Gohar, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Philip Salt, Ali Khan, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer.

Multan Sultans: Chris Lynn, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Sohail Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Adam Lyth, Imran Tahir, Sohaibullah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Umar.

