PSL 2021, Live Streaming: Updated Fixtures, Squads And Telecast Details Of Pakistan Super League

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 season will be completed in the United Arab Emirates, with Abu Dhabi hosting the remaining 20 matches. The T20 cricket tournament was postponed on March 4 after a spate of positive Covid-19 tests. Then, only 14 games were completed in the 34-match tournament. (More Cricket News)

After months of negotiations, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finally got permission from UAE authorities to conduct the remaining matches at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. And on Friday (May 28), chartered flights carrying members of the broadcasting crew, players and officials landed in Abu Dhabi.

At the time of suspension, defending champions Karachi Kings were leading the points table with three wins from five outings, ahead of Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars on net run rate. Islamabad and Lahore, however, have a game each in hand. Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators were at the bottom with one win each from five outings.

Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) was leading the scoring charts with 297 runs. Babar Azam (Karachi Kings) and Sharjeel Khan (Karachi Kings) completed the top three with 258 and 200 runs respectively.

Saqib Mahmood (Peshawar Zalmi) with 12 wickets led the bowling charts, followed by Shaheen Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) and Shahnawaz Dhani (Multan Sultans) with nine scalps each.

Earlier, the PCB allowed franchises to make changes in their respective rosters. The final squad list was published on May 22.

Check the updated schedule (all times IST):

Match 15: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United on June 1, at 8.30 pm

Match 16: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings on June 2, at 8.30 pm

Match 17: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators on June 3, at 8.30 pm

Match 18: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars on June 4, at 8.30 pm

Match 19: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators on June 5, at 5:30 PM

Match 20: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings on June 5, at 10.30 pm

Match 21: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings on June 6, at 8.30 pm

Match 22: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars on June 7, at 8.30 pm

Match 23: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi on June 8, at 8.30 pm

Match 24: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars on June 9, at 8.30 pm

Match 25: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings on June 10, at 8.30 pm

Match 26: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United on June 11, at 8.30 pm

Match 27: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi on June 12, at 5.30 pm

Match 28: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings on June 12, at 10.30 am

Match 29: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi on June 13, at 8.30 pm

Match 30: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars on June 14, at 8:30 pm

Match 31, Qualifier: TBD vs TBD on June 16, at 8:30 pm

Match 32, Eliminator 1: TBD vs TBD on June 17, at 8:30 pm

Match 33, Eliminator 2: TBD vs TBD on June 18, at 8:30 pm

Match 34, Final: TBD vs TBD on June 20, at 8:30 pm

Check TV listing and live streaming details:

TV Channels: Sony Pictures Sports Networks

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Check updated squads:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik.

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed (replaces Joe Burns), Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahid Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, and Umaid Asif.

