June 01, 2021
PSL 2021: Pakistan Super League Restart In Abu Dhabi Unclear

According to reports in Pakistani media, the tentative date for the resumption of PSL 2021 in Abu Dhabi is now June 9 or 10

Outlook Web Bureau 01 June 2021, Last Updated at 9:45 am
PSL 6 was postponed on March 4 after a spate of positive Covid-19 tests.
outlookindia.com
2021-06-01T09:45:23+05:30

Confusion reigns in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). With gusto, PCB announced that the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will be held in Abu Dhabi. Then players and officials were denied flight clearance to board commercial flights to the United Arab Emirates. And others were even asked to return to their homes in Pakistan after a delay in issuing their visas. Now, no one seems to know what's going on. (More Cricket News)

But bizarrely, the official website still has match 15 of season 6, between Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, scheduled for 8:00 PM start on June 1. Strangely, the venue of the match is mentioned as Karachi.

Here's a screenshot, taken on June 1.

The T20 cricket tournament was postponed on March 4 after a spate of positive Covid-19 tests. Then, only 14 games were completed in the 34-match tournament.

After months of negotiations, the PCB got permission from UAE authorities to conduct the remaining matches at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

According to a report in Dawn, the tentative date for the resumption is now June 9 or 10.

But as things stand now, the resumption of PSL 6 is unlikely to happen any time soon with PCB facing logistical issues.

Here's how fans reacted when PCB released a statement on May 30.

