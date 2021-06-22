June 22, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  PSL 2021: Hazratullah Zazai Helps Peshawar Zalmi Defeat Karachi Kings In Eliminator 2

PSL 2021: Hazratullah Zazai Helps Peshawar Zalmi Defeat Karachi Kings In Eliminator 2

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2 on Tuesday night at Abu Dhabi.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 June 2021, Last Updated at 11:33 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PSL 2021: Hazratullah Zazai Helps Peshawar Zalmi Defeat Karachi Kings In Eliminator 2
Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings on Monday and now face Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2 on Tuesday.
Courtesy: Twitter (@thePSLt20)
PSL 2021: Hazratullah Zazai Helps Peshawar Zalmi Defeat Karachi Kings In Eliminator 2
outlookindia.com
2021-06-22T11:33:55+05:30

PeshawarZalmi completed a five-wicket win over Karachi Kings with just one-delivery to spare in the eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League on Monday. Peshawar will face Islamabad United who suffered a 31-run defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans earlier in the playoffs. (More Cricket News)

Karachi batted first and posted 175-7, with Babar Azam scoring 53 at the top of the order and Thisara Perera belting three sixes as he reached 37 from 18 balls in the middle.

Hazratullah Zazai anchored the run chase for Peshawar in a player-of-the-match innings, hitting five sixes and 10 fours as he plundered the Karachi attack for 77 from 38 deliveries. He dominated partnerships of 49 with Kamran Akmal and 43 with Imam-ul-Haq for the first two wickets and lifted Peshawar to 103-3 by the time he was dismissed in the 12th over.

Shoaib Malik (30) kept up the momentum for Peshawar until his dismissal in the penultimate over.

The winner of the Tuesday's second eliminator will meet Multan in the final on Thursday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

WI vs SA, 2nd Test: Keshav Maharaj Hat-trick, South Africa Seals 2-0 Series Win Over West Indies

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Abu Dhabi Pakistan Super League (PSL) PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos