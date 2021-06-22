PSL 2021: Hazratullah Zazai Helps Peshawar Zalmi Defeat Karachi Kings In Eliminator 2

PeshawarZalmi completed a five-wicket win over Karachi Kings with just one-delivery to spare in the eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League on Monday. Peshawar will face Islamabad United who suffered a 31-run defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans earlier in the playoffs. (More Cricket News)

Karachi batted first and posted 175-7, with Babar Azam scoring 53 at the top of the order and Thisara Perera belting three sixes as he reached 37 from 18 balls in the middle.

Hazratullah Zazai anchored the run chase for Peshawar in a player-of-the-match innings, hitting five sixes and 10 fours as he plundered the Karachi attack for 77 from 38 deliveries. He dominated partnerships of 49 with Kamran Akmal and 43 with Imam-ul-Haq for the first two wickets and lifted Peshawar to 103-3 by the time he was dismissed in the 12th over.

Shoaib Malik (30) kept up the momentum for Peshawar until his dismissal in the penultimate over.

The winner of the Tuesday's second eliminator will meet Multan in the final on Thursday.

