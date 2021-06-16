PSL 2021: Concussed Faf Du Plessis Ruled Out Of Remaining Pakistan Super League

June 16, 2021
Faf du Plessis suffered the concussion following a nasty collision with his Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain during a PSL 2021 cricket match against Peshawar Zalmi

PTI 16 June 2021
Former South Africa captain, Faf du Plessis is returning home.
Former South African captain Faf du Plessis, who had suffered a concussion during a Pakistan Super League match in Abu Dhabi, was on Wednesday ruled out of the remaining matches of the T20 tournament. (More Cricket News)

Du Plessis suffered the concussion following a nasty collision with his Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain while trying to save a boundary during their PSL match against Peshawar Zalmi here on Sunday.

"Faf du Plessis, who suffered a concussion in Quetta Gladiators' match against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday, has been ruled out of the team's remaining games," ESPNcricinfo reported.

"He will be flying home to South Africa tonight."

Following the freak accident, the South Africa batting star ay prone on the ground for a few minutes while the team physio attended to him.

The 36-year-old Du Plessis eventually got on his feet and walked back to the team dugout before being taken to hospital for scans.

He later tweeted the same day that he was back from the hospital and "recovering".

"Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love," du Plessis had tweeted.

Du Plessis was playing his second game of the PSL upon its resumption. He had scored 5 against Islamabad United as the Gladiators lost the match by 10 wickets.

Before the resumption of PSL, du Plessis was playing in the IPL 2021, where he scored 320 runs from seven matches, including four consecutive half-centuries, his form helping Chennai Super Kings to a strong position in the table.

The lucrative league was then suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

