PSL 2021: Faf Du Plessis Suffers Concussion After Scary Collision During Pakistan Super League Game - VIDEO

Even as the world was struggling to come to terms with the news of footballer Christian Eriksen collapse on the pitch during Denmark’s UEFA Euro 2020 clash against Finland in Copenhagen, former South Africa cricket captain Faf du Plessis survived a nasty collision during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Du Plessis, who turned up for Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi in the 19th match of PSL 2021, collided with Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain while diving to stop a boundary in the 7th over of Zalmi's innings.

Video replays showed du Plessis' head hit Hasnain's knee. Following the collision, du Plessis lay motionless on the ground. He regained consciousness a little while later and was taken to a hospital. Later, it was reported that du Plessis has returned to the team hotel after a check-up for a concussion.

#FafduPlessis Get Well Soon Dear Faf you are my one of the favorite players of cricket RT if yours pic.twitter.com/dEp0k7FgBz — Jaishiv Gupta (@shriraamcharan2) June 13, 2021

Good to hear that Faf du Plessis has returned to the team hotel after check-ups at the hospital #PSL6 #PZvQG — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 12, 2021

He was replaced by Saim Ayub as a concussion substitute, second in two days for Gladiators.

On Friday, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was taken to a hospital in an ambulance after he was struck on the helmet by a bouncer.

Russell had hit two sixes off Islamabad United's Muhammad Musa in the 14th. But he misjudged a bouncer. as the ball hit him on his helmet.

He however decided to continue batting after being examined by a physio, but was out the very next ball. Later, the Jamaican was seen being stretchered out of the dressing room to an ambulance.

Gladiators lost both the matches -- by ten wickets to United, and by 61 runs to Zalmi.

They are at the bottom of the table with just one win in their six matches. They have three matches remaining in the league, vs Lahore Qalandars on June 15, vs Multan Sultans on June 16, and vs Lahore Qalandars, vs Karachi Kings on June 19.

