PSG Vs Lille, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Top Of The Table French Ligue 1 Clash

As the title fight in European leagues enter a decisive phase, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain take on title contenders Lille OSC in a crucial French Ligue 1 match. (More Football News)

PSG won Ligue 1 in a procession the past three seasons. But this time, Lille and of course, Lyon and Monaco are presenting a real threat to Mauricio Pochettino and his Parisians.

Both PSG and Lille will enter the match on 63 points from 30 games each, with goal difference separating them.

The defending champions will, however, go into the game as favourites, thanks to their remarkable record against 'Les Dogues'.

In the last 21 meetings between the two sides, PSG have been beaten only once, with 16 wins and four draws.

And also, Lille haven't scored against PSG in four games and as recently as March 21, they were beaten 3-0 at the Parc des Princes in the Coupe de France, with Kilian Mbappe scoring twice. Now, PSG will have fit-again Neymar too.

Christophe Galtier's side, in contrast, have only three wins from their last 10 outings across all competitions and they will be eager to check the slump.

Match and telecast details:

Match: French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille OSC

Date: April 3 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 8:30 PM IST/ 5:00 PM local

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France

TV Channel: Not available in India

Live Streaming: Not available in India

Check the global broadcasters list HERE.

Likely XIs:

Paris Saint-Germain: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Paredes; Di Maria, Rafinha, Neymar; Mbappe.

Lille: Maignan; Djalo, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Ikone, Andre, Sanches, Bamba; David, Yilmaz.

