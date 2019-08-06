﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Dabang Delhi Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-24

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Dabang Delhi Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-24

Dabang Delhi put on a superb show against Jaipur Pink Panthers' defence to hand their opponents their first defeat in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Dabang Delhi Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-24
Dabang Delhi registered their fourth win in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019.
Twitter
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Dabang Delhi Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-24
outlookindia.com
2019-08-06T10:10:57+0530

Dabang Delhi defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-24 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 match on Monday. (SPORTS NEWS

Delhi's raiders put on a superb show against Jaipur's defence to hand their opponents their first defeat of the season.

Delhi's Naveen Kumar continued his fine run in PKL 7 with another Super 10, his fourth of the season and his third consecutive Super 10. ·

He scored 12 raid points from just 18 raids and was brilliant throughout the match.

Naveen didn't have a single unsuccessful raid in the match, the second time he has managed this feat in PKL 7.

Chandran Ranjit also had a superb game with eight raid points. He made a crucial Super Raid in the second half where he got a six point raid (4 defenders + 2 all out points) that swung all the momentum towards Delhi.

Ranjit also chipped in with two tackle points.

Naveen and Ranjit scored 20 of the 21 raid points for Delhi.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Patna Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Dabang Delhi Jaipur Pink Panthers Other Sports Sports
Next Story : Brendon McCullum, Former New Zealand Skipper, To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters