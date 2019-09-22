﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Premier League: Liverpool Paid Settlement To Manchester City Over Scouting Hack – REPORT

Premier League: Liverpool Paid Settlement To Manchester City Over Scouting Hack – REPORT

The Times claimed the confidential agreement between Liverpool and Manchester City took place in September 2013 after City employed computer-espionage experts to see if the system had been spied on.

PTI 22 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Premier League: Liverpool Paid Settlement To Manchester City Over Scouting Hack – REPORT
Manchester City were said to have alleged their login was used on the Scout7 system on a number of occasions by several Liverpool employees.
Twitter
Premier League: Liverpool Paid Settlement To Manchester City Over Scouting Hack – REPORT
outlookindia.com
2019-09-22T09:47:43+0530

Liverpool paid Manchester City 1 million Dollars ($1.25 million) settlement after their Premier League rivals complained their scouting system had been hacked, according to reports on Saturday.

(Football News)

The Times claimed the confidential agreement took place in September 2013 after City employed computer-espionage experts to see if the system had been spied on.

City were said to have alleged their login was used on the Scout7 system on a number of occasions by several Liverpool employees.

The settlement came a year after three former City scouts moved to Liverpool.

Two of them were alleged by City to have been involved in accessing their database on the Scout7 system on hundreds of occasions over an eight-month period.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Braces For Test From 'Exciting' Chelsea Young Guns

The Premier League were reported to be unaware of the settlement at the time.

It is claimed Liverpool made the payment without the club or any of the individuals accepting any liability or wrongdoing, with the allegations never tested in court.

A Liverpool club spokesperson told the Liverpool Echo: "Liverpool Football Club does not provide any comment on any allegations relating to legal agreements it may or may not have entered into with any other club, organisation or individual."

Scout7, which became part of OptaPro in 2017, offers performance data on more than 500,000 players across the world.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Football Liverpool Manchester City Sports
Next Story : Sourav Ganguly Set To Be Re-Elected As Cricket Association of Bengal President
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters