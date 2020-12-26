Premier League: Leicester City's Jamie Vardy Ends Manchester United's Away Winning Streak

Manchester United's 10-game winning streak away from home in the Premier League came to an end as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester City on Saturday. (More Football News)

United looked like they would equal Chelsea and Manchester City's record of 11 consecutive victories when Bruno Fernandes put them ahead 11 minutes from time after Harvey Barnes had earlier cancelled out Marcus Rashford's opener.

Jamie Vardy ensured a share of the spoils five minutes from time, though, turning home via a deflection off substitute Axel Tuanzebe, who was later credited with the own goal.

The result means United remain one point behind second-place Leicester and four behind leaders Liverpool, who play West Brom on Sunday.

Rashford was guilty of a glaring miss after just 71 seconds, inexplicably heading over from six yards following Fernandes' lofted cross.

The England international made amends in the 23rd minute, though, coolly slotting home his 50th Premier League goal from 12 yards after Fernandes had diverted Daniel James' pass into his path.

Leicester restored parity eight minutes later, Barnes lashing past De Gea from outside the penalty area after Fernandes had given possession away cheaply.

Kasper Schmeichel denied a clean-through Rashford shortly before the hour mark, while Anthony Martial saw an effort disallowed for offside as United looked most likely to score again after the restart.

They did forge ahead in the 79th minute, Fernandes sliding past Schmeichel after being played in by substitute Edinson Cavani, the Uruguyan's fifth goal involvement off the bench this season – two more than any other player.

Vardy had the final say, however, bundling home via Tuanzebe after he had been picked out in the area by Ayoze Perez.

