Premier League Is Back, Here's Where You Can Get Live Streaming

With the hiatus finally coming to an end, the Premier League is set to return, with Aston Villa kicking off the resumption against Sheffield United at home on June 17, 10:30 PM. Before the coronavirus lockdown, Liverpool were leading in the table, with 82 points, followed by Manchester City (57 points), Leicester City (53 points) and Chelsea (48 points).

Jurgen Klopp's side will be winning their first league title in 30 years, meanwhile Chelsea and Manchester United will fight out for fourth spot. The relegation battle will also get tightened. The five bottom-placed teams have a difference of only 8 points between them and with less than 10 matches left in the league, anybody could end up at the bottom three.

Here are the Premier League live streaming details:

Television broadcast: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD

Streaming: Disney+, Hotstar.

Here are the Premier League fixtures:

June 17: Aston Villa Vs Sheffield United - 10:30 PM

June 18: Manchester City Vs Arsenal - 12:45 PM

June 19: Norwich City Vs Southampton - 10:30 PM

June 20: Tottenham Vs Manchester United - 12:45 AM

June 20: Watford Vs Leicester City - 5:00 PM

June 20: Brighton And Hove Albion Vs Arsenal - 7:30 PM

June 20: West Ham United Vs Wolves - 10:00 PM

June 21: Bournemouth Vs Crystal Palace - 12:45 PM

June 21: Newcastle Vs Sheffield United - 6:30 PM

June 21: Aston Villa Vs Chelsea - 8:45 PM

June 21: Everton Vs Liverpool - 11:30 PM

June 23: Manchester City Vs Burnley - 12:30 AM