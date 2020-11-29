Premier League In Numbers: Liverpool Pay The Penalty As Five-star Manchester City Run Riot

Liverpool dropped more points on the road in an eventful draw with Brighton and Hove Albion as the Premier League title race took a further twist. (More Football News)

Diogo Jota's latest strike was not enough for the reigning champions and they could slip to third place by the time matchday 10 has concluded.

Sheffield United remain the division's only winless side after going down 1-0 to West Brom, while Manchester City hit the goal trail against Burnley and Leeds United picked up victory at Everton.

Using Opta data, we take a look at the key facts from Saturday's Premier League fixtures.

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool: Jota hot streak continues as Reds pay the penalty

A number of big calls went against Liverpool in their draw with Brighton as they made it four Premier League away games without a win - their longest such run since March 2017.

Jota fired Liverpool in front with an hour played for his ninth goal in 14 appearances in all competitions for the club, including eight in his last eight.

Mohamed Salah set up Jota's strike to make it five goals and four assists against Brighton - against no team has he registered more goal involvements, level with Bournemouth, Watford and West Ham.

The opener came after Neal Maupay had become the first player to start a Premier League game, miss a penalty and be subbed off before half-time since Dennis Bergkamp, back in 1998.

Brighton had a chance to redeem themselves from the spot late on, however, as Liverpool conceded two spot-kicks in a league game for the first time since February 2018 versus Tottenham.

Pascal Gross succeeded where Maupay failed, ending Brighton's nine-match losing run against Liverpool in all competitions, though they still remain without a win in eight top-flight home meetings with the Reds.

Manchester City 5-0 Burnley: Magical Mahrez inspires latest heavy win

City brushed aside favourite opponents Burnley to make it seven victories in a row against the Clarets in all competitions by an aggregate score of 28-1.

It was City's fourth successive home victory over Burnley by a five-or-more-goal margin, a feat achieved by only one other side against another in Football League history - Notts County versus Port Vale, between October 1893 and February 1907.

Riyad Mahrez starred with a hat-trick that took him to 102 goal involvements in the Premier League (61 goals, 41 assists), a tally reached by five other African players - Didier Drogba, Emanuel Adebayor, Yakubu, Sadio Mane and Salah.

Benjamin Mendy was also on target, scoring his first goal for the club in his 60th appearance, while Ferran Torres' goal was his first in the Premier League from his 14th attempt.

Kevin De Bruyne may not have been among the goals but he unsurprisingly played a direct part in two of them, taking him to 71 assists in the division, eight more than any other player since his debut in August 2013.

It was a day to forget in particular for Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who became just the third goalkeeper to concede five or more goals on their Premier League debut.

2 - Riyad Mahrez is only the second African to score a Premier League hat-trick for Man City after Yaya Toure against Fulham in March 2014. Super. #MCIBURpic.twitter.com/H3UZukcpKy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2020

Everton 0-1 Leeds United: Rare Goodison joy for Bielsa's men

Raphinha's maiden goal for Leeds earned his side their first away league victory against Everton since August 1990, having failed to win on any of their last 13 visits to Goodison Park.

The signing from Rennes struck with 11 minutes left as Carlo Ancelotti's side suffered back-to-back home losses in the league for the first time since September 2019.

His goal was the 35th attempt of the game, with three more to follow before the final whistle. Only Aston Villa versus Leeds and West Brom against Sheffield United (both 39 shots) have seen more in the Premier League this season.

It is the fourth goal Everton have conceded from outside the penalty box in the campaign - a joint-low alongside Aston Villa, who also happen to be the only team to have scored more goals (4) from outside the area than Leeds (3).

Leeds move up to 11th after winning their third away game of the campaign, which is already as many as they managed on their travels in their previous season at this level in 2003-04.

West Brom 1-0 Sheffield United: Blunt Blades still winless

United lost in the battle between the bottom two to become the third side in English top-flight history to earn just one point after 10 games, after Manchester United (0 in 1930-31) and West Brom (1 in 1985-86).

Conor Gallagher scored the all-important winner after 13 minutes for his first league goal in 34 appearances, not including play-off fixtures. It was also West Brom's seventh goal of the season, three of them now coming from outside the box (43 per cent) - the highest ratio of any side in the division.

As well as being without a win, the Blades are also without a clean sheet after 10 matches. Incredibly, they have still conceded fewer goals (16) than leaders Liverpool (17).

Chris Wilder's men did go down with a fight at least, as they mustered 22 shots. It is United's most in a single Premier League game since April 2007 (24 against Newcastle).

One goal was ultimately enough for West Brom but they certainly had opportunities to further add to their tally, with Matheus Pereira creating nine chances - the most by a player in a single Premier League game so far this season.

