Premier League Approves Concussion Subs Trial

Concussion substitutes will be trialled in the Premier League from February 6, English football's top division has confirmed. (More Football News)

A maximum of two substitutes will be allowed in addition to the stipulated allocation of three substitutions in the event of a player suffering a head injury and showing symptoms of concussion.

The Football Association (FA) and the Premier League applied to the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to introduce the trials .

The 12:30 GMT kick-off between Aston Villa and Arsenal on February 6 will be the first game of the trial, which runs until the end of 2020-21, with an option to extend into next season.

The Women's Super League and Women's Championship will also take on concussion subs from the same date, with the men's FA Cup introducing them from the fifth round on February 9-11.

Concussion substitutes in the FA Cup would be in addition to the five clubs are permitted to make in this season's competition.

A Premier League statement read: "The trial is a result of the IFAB's consultation with stakeholders and recommendations from their concussion expert group to allow additional substitutions for players with actual or suspected concussion."

FIFA has also moved to use concussion substitutes at the forthcoming Club World Cup, although teams at next month's tournament will only be able to make one such replacement per match.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine