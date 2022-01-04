Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AS Monaco Appoint Philippe Clement As New Head Coach Until June 2024 Replacing Niko Kovac

AS Monaco's reserve coach Stephane Nado was on the sidelines for a French Cup 2021-22 win at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen on Sunday. The victory helped last season's runners-up enter the last 16 of the competition.

AS Monaco Appoint Philippe Clement As New Head Coach Until June 2024 Replacing Niko Kovac
Philippe Clement joins AS Monaco from Belgian side Club Brugge on a deal that will see him at the Ligue 1 side until June 2024. | Twitter (@ClubBrugge)

Trending

AS Monaco Appoint Philippe Clement As New Head Coach Until June 2024 Replacing Niko Kovac
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T16:14:42+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 4:14 pm

AS Monaco have appointed coach Philippe Clement on a two and half-year deal after firing Niko Kovac during the mid-season break. The 2017 Ligue 1 champion said on its website that the 47-year-old Clement signed on until June 2024 from Belgian side Club Brugge. (More Football News)

“His ability to bring the best out of young and talented squads while meeting higher and higher objectives throughout his career, make him the fitting person (to) bring Monaco back into the elite of French soccer and on the European scene," Monaco vice president Oleg Petrov said.

Clement played 333 games, and scored 45 goals, as a defender for Club Brugge. He took charge in June 2019 and won two Belgian league titles to make it three in a row, after winning with Genk the previous season.

“Thanks coach and lots of good luck!” Brugge said on its Twitter account.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Kovac was told he was being replaced on Thursday, with the club sixth in the league after 19 games, following a third-place finish last season. Reserve team coach Stephane Nado took charge of Monaco on Sunday for a French Cup 2021-22 win at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen, as last season's runner-up reached the last 16.

Monaco started badly with one win from six league games, and that was against promoted side Troyes. Monaco also failed to reach the Champions League, losing a playoff to Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 on aggregate.

Monaco hired Kovac after firing Roberto Moreno in June 2020, citing the former Croatia midfielder's success while coaching Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt and his own national team. Although he led Bayern to a league and cup double in 2019, he was fired in November of that year.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Monaco AS Monaco FC Ligue 1 Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2022: Four Zimbabwe Cricketers Test Positive For COVID-19

ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2022: Four Zimbabwe Cricketers Test Positive For COVID-19

Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022: Naomi Osaka Begins New Season With Win Over Alize Cornet

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shadul Thakur Leaves South Africa At 102/ 4 - Lunch

ATP Cup 2022: Alexander Zverev Helps Germany Beat US 2-1, Italy Blank France 3-0

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Stuart Broad Replaces Ollie Robinson As Only England Change For Sydney Test

Avishek Dalmiya, Cricket Association Of Bengal President, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kevin Pietersen, Former England Captain, Says 'Strict Bio-Bubbles Needs To Be Abolished'

Sania Mirza, Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Register Contrasting Victories In Adelaide

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, To Play For India Maharajas

Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, To Play For India Maharajas

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Ebadot Hossain’s 4/39 Puts Bangladesh On Top Against New Zealand

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Ebadot Hossain’s 4/39 Puts Bangladesh On Top Against New Zealand

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shardul Thakur Keeps India In The Hunt; South Africa - 130/4

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shardul Thakur Keeps India In The Hunt; South Africa - 130/4

Australian Domestic Leagues Hit By COVID-19 Outbreaks; BBL Fixtures Altered

Australian Domestic Leagues Hit By COVID-19 Outbreaks; BBL Fixtures Altered

Read More from Outlook

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Thakur Keeps India In The Hunt

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Thakur Keeps India In The Hunt

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 202 in the first innings, India will look to dismiss South Africa for a low total. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Suchetana Ray / Amazon remains bullish on India despite narratives against its foreign origin, accusations of killing India’s kiranas and flouting FDI laws.

Advertisement