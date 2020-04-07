Peter Schmeichel Says Manchester United Have A 'Fantastic' Boss In Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Peter Schmeichel says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has proved he is the manager to take Manchester United forward. (More Football News)

The pair were Champions League winners together in United's 1998-99 treble season and Schmeichel believes the Red Devils are back on course for major success.

Since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, the club have frequently struggled to keep pace with Premier League rivals, and there were familiar struggles early in this campaign.

The spotlight was on Solskjaer, but an upturn in results since the turn of the year has eased pressure on the Norwegian, who brought in Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP in January.

The season is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but United had put themselves firmly in contention for a top-four finish and had an FA Cup quarter-final in store against Norwich City.

Danish great Schmeichel said: "I think Ole has been absolutely fantastic.

"Fingers crossed that everyone in the boardroom and the ownership circle see the same thing, that they're happy with what they've got and don't see the need to change to yet another big-name manager."

Schmeichel, speaking in an Instagram Q&A session, doused any idea of United needing another elite boss.

"We have a big-name manager," Schmeichel said. "Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is one of the biggest names in Manchester United's history, so we don't need anybody else.

"Ole had them going really well. It was 11 games undefeated, before everything was closed down. It was a big shame, because the job that Ole's done, it really is an amazing job."