The uncertainty over who will lead Pakistan in the 2019 ICC World Cup is over with PCB chairman Ehsan Mani endorsing Sarfraz Ahmed's name on Monday.

Mani took to Twitter to confirm the development. He wrote, "I am happy to confirm that @SarfarazA_54 will remain Pakistan captain till the World Cup. I was always clear in my mind that Sarfaraz would be the captain."

“Sarfaraz has been an integral part of the Pakistan's World Cup preparations. He has proved to be a good strategist, leader and performer.

“He led Pakistan to CT 2017 title as well as to top of the ICC T20I rankings," he added.

Sarfaraz Ahmed to continue as Pakistan captain for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.https://t.co/fquuKhrJMd pic.twitter.com/WKEU9r5WyP — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) February 5, 2019

Last week, a PCB spokesman said that "We never revealed the length of Sarfraz Ahmed's tenure.

"We never said whether he was going to stay [as a captain] for one or two years. The PCB appoints captain on a series to series basis, and, as such, appointment for the series post PSL will be made in due course" he further added.

It's worth noting that Sarfraz is serving a four-match suspension following his racist remarks against South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

Pakistan open their campaign on May 31 against the West Indies in a group match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Sarfaraz made in international debut in a India-Pakistan ODI match at Jaipur on November 18, 2007.

The 31-year-old has played 49 Tests, 101 ODIs and 54 T20Is.