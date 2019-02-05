﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  PCB Confirms Sarfraz Ahmed As Pakistan's World Cup Captain

PCB Confirms Sarfraz Ahmed As Pakistan's World Cup Captain

Pakistan open their World Cup campaign on May 31 against the West Indies in a group match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 February 2019
PCB Confirms Sarfraz Ahmed As Pakistan's World Cup Captain
File Photo
PCB Confirms Sarfraz Ahmed As Pakistan's World Cup Captain
outlookindia.com
2019-02-05T16:46:27+0530
Also Read

The uncertainty over who will lead Pakistan in the 2019 ICC World Cup is over with PCB chairman Ehsan Mani endorsing Sarfraz Ahmed's name on Monday.

Mani took to Twitter to confirm the development. He wrote, "I am happy to confirm that @SarfarazA_54 will remain Pakistan captain till the World Cup. I was always clear in my mind that Sarfaraz would be the captain."

“Sarfaraz has been an integral part of the Pakistan's World Cup preparations. He has proved to be a good strategist, leader and performer.

“He led Pakistan to CT 2017 title as well as to top of the ICC T20I rankings," he added.

Last week, a PCB spokesman said that "We never revealed the length of Sarfraz Ahmed's tenure.

"We never said whether he was going to stay [as a captain] for one or two years. The PCB appoints captain on a series to series basis, and, as such, appointment for the series post PSL will be made in due course" he further added.

It's worth noting that Sarfraz is serving a four-match suspension following his racist remarks against South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

Pakistan open their campaign on May 31 against the West Indies in a group match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Sarfaraz made in international debut in a India-Pakistan ODI match at Jaipur on November 18, 2007.

The 31-year-old has played 49 Tests, 101 ODIs and 54 T20Is.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sarfraz Ahmed Pakistan PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Cricket Sports Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Oppn Demand For 50% Matching Of EVM Results With VVPATs May Not Be Possible: Ex-CEC
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters