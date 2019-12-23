December 23, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Takes Dig At BCCI, Claims India A Far Greater Security Risk Than Pakistan

PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Takes Dig At BCCI, Claims India A Far Greater Security Risk Than Pakistan

PCB boss Ehsan Mani made the remarks after his team celebrated Test cricket's return to Pakistan with a 263-run mauling of Sri Lanka

PTI 23 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Takes Dig At BCCI, Claims India A Far Greater Security Risk Than Pakistan
Ehsan Mani
File Photo
PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Takes Dig At BCCI, Claims India A Far Greater Security Risk Than Pakistan
outlookindia.com
2019-12-23T20:31:50+0530

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani has called India a "far greater security risk" than his strife-torn country, where Test cricket returned for the first time after the 2009 terror attack in Lahore. (More Cricket News)

Mani made the remarks after his team celebrated Test cricket's return to Pakistan with a 263-run mauling of Sri Lanka.

No major team has toured Pakistan since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in 2009, which left eight dead and six visiting cricketers injured.

"We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn't coming then they should prove that it's unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan," Mani was quoted as saying by 'cricketpakistan.com.pk'.

The former ICC chairman called ongoing Sri Lanka a turning point.

"No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for the revival of test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying a positive image of Pakistan worldwide," he said.

Pakistan were due to host Bangladesh in January for three T20 Internationals and two Tests but some BCB top officials have been quoted as saying that they will not be playing the five-day format in Pakistan due to security concerns.

Next Story >>

ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma End Year On Top

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Ehsan Mani Karachi Cricket PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Latest Issue

CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS

Outlook Videos