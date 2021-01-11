Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Malik Survives Road Accident In Lahore - VIDEO

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik survived a road accident on Sunday. According to reports, Malik lost control and rammed his sports cart into a parked truck in Lahore. (More Cricket News)
SAMAA TV reported that Malik was trying to go past Pakistan team-mate Wahab Riaz's car when the accident occurred.
#BREAKING #Pakistan cricketer @realshoaibmalik car met an accident outside #National High Performance Centre, #Lahore after leaving #PSLDRAFT venue. But Alhambulillah #ShoaibMalik is safe@MirzaSania @DennisCricket_ pic.twitter.com/prCCwFuZC0— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 10, 2021
#WATCH | Pakistan all-rounder & former captain #ShoaibMalik unhurt in a car accident shortly after leaving the PSL Draft ceremony at #PCB headquarters in Lahore.— Muzaffar Chaudhary (@muzaffar8160) January 11, 2021
Alhamdulillah he is safe & sound pic.twitter.com/3dzsQ3vksm
The 38-year-old later took to Twitter and thanked Almighty.
"I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who've reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care...," Malik wrote in his tweet.
- "I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who've reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care..." ~ Shoaib Malik— Shoaib Malik ðÂÂµðÂÂ° (@realshoaibmalik) January 10, 2021
Malik has played 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 116 T20Is for Pakistan.
