Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Malik Survives Road Accident In Lahore - VIDEO

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik survived a road accident on Sunday. According to reports, Malik lost control and rammed his sports cart into a parked truck in Lahore. (More Cricket News)

SAMAA TV reported that Malik was trying to go past Pakistan team-mate Wahab Riaz's car when the accident occurred.

#WATCH | Pakistan all-rounder & former captain #ShoaibMalik unhurt in a car accident shortly after leaving the PSL Draft ceremony at #PCB headquarters in Lahore.

Alhamdulillah he is safe & sound pic.twitter.com/3dzsQ3vksm — Muzaffar Chaudhary (@muzaffar8160) January 11, 2021

The 38-year-old later took to Twitter and thanked Almighty.

"I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who've reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care...," Malik wrote in his tweet.

- "I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who've reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care..." ~ Shoaib Malik — Shoaib Malik ðÂÂµðÂÂ° (@realshoaibmalik) January 10, 2021

Malik has played 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 116 T20Is for Pakistan.

