Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Malik Survives Road Accident In Lahore - VIDEO

The accident reportedly happened when Shoaib Malik was trying to overtake Pakistan team-mate Wahab Riaz's car

Outlook Web Bureau 11 January 2021
Shoaib Malik escapes unscathed
2021-01-11T15:21:56+05:30

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik survived a road accident on Sunday. According to reports, Malik lost control and rammed his sports cart into a parked truck in Lahore. (More Cricket News)

SAMAA TV reported that Malik was trying to go past Pakistan team-mate Wahab Riaz's car when the accident occurred.

The 38-year-old later took to Twitter and thanked Almighty.

"I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who've reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care...," Malik wrote in his tweet.

Malik has played 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 116 T20Is for Pakistan.

