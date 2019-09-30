Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  PAK Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam Lifts Pakistan To 305/7 As Cricket Returns To Karachi

PAK Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam Lifts Pakistan To 305/7 As Cricket Returns To Karachi

Babar Azam proved he is currently one of the best batsmen in limited-overs cricket with a 105-ball-115 to lift Pakistan to a big total against Sri Lanka in the second ODI match of the series at Karachi on Monday

Agencies 30 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
PAK Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam Lifts Pakistan To 305/7 As Cricket Returns To Karachi
Azam, when on 54, became the fifth batsman to complete 1,000 ODI runs in 2019 -- behind India's duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and Australian couple Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja.
File Photo
PAK Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam Lifts Pakistan To 305/7 As Cricket Returns To Karachi
outlookindia.com
2019-09-30T20:21:57+0530

Stylish batsman Babar Azam thrashed a swashbuckling hundred to steer Pakistan to 305-7 in the second day-night international against Sri Lanka on Monday as Karachi staged its first ODI in 10 years.

Live BlogScorecard | Cricket News | Photos

 The 24-year-old proved he is currently one of the best batsmen in limited-overs cricket with a 105-ball-115 to lift Pakistan to a big total after the home team won the toss and batted.

Azam, when on 54, became the fifth batsman to complete 1,000 ODI runs in 2019 -- behind India's duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and Australian couple Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja.

He added an innings building 111 for the third wicket with Haris Sohail (40), as Sri Lankan bowlers toiled to break the stand.

It was only through an unfortunate run out that Sohail fell, leaving Azam to anchor the innings. He square cut pacer Lahiru Kumara for a boundary to complete his 11th ODI hundred off 97 balls.

Azam was finally out at deep mid-on off Kumara, cracking eight boundaries and four sixes. Iftikhar Ahmed batted aggressively for his 20-ball 32 not out -- two sixes and as many boundaries -- as Pakistan made 89 in the last 10 overs.

Openers Fakhar Zaman (54) and Imam-ul-Haq gave Pakistan a solid start of 73 before Sri Lanka's best bowler, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, trapped Imam for 31.

Hasaranga also had Fakhar for 65-ball 54 studded with six boundaries and a six.

Hasaranga finished with 2-63. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was also run out for eight while Imad Wasim made 12. While the first match was rained off in Karachi on Friday, the third and final game will be held in the city on Wednesday.

(AFP)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Agencies Babar Azam Karachi Cricket Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan Pakistan national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team Sports
Next Story : While S Sreesanth Talks About Fighting Shashi Tharoor, BJP Gives Tickets To Wrestlers And Ex-Hockey Captain For Haryana Elections
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement