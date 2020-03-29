Only Thing Flying Around The World Like A Tracer Bullet Is This Coronavirus: Ravi Shastri

India coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said the "only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona", using his famous cliche to convey his message of staying home at all costs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world, claiming over 30000 lives so far while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people.

Among other things, the unprecedented health crisis has also brought sport to a standstill after leading to cancellation and postponement of events, including the Tokyo Olympics and European Football Championships.

And it was no different with cricket.

"Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you," Shastri wrote on his twitter handle.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced the government to enforce a three-week national lockdown with an aim to stem the spread of the deadly disease that has led to 25 deaths and more than 1000 positive cases in the country.

Shastri had earlier called the forced break a "welcome rest" for his busy national team players.

"(This rest) cannot be a bad thing because towards the end of the New Zealand tour, you could see some cracks coming up when it came to mental fatigue, physical fitness and injuries," Shastri had said.

"It has been tough but a welcome rest for players," the coach had said.