One-Off Test, Day 2: Mominul Haque Closing On Century As Bangladesh Near First-Innings Lead Vs Zimbabwe

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque is within sight of a ninth Test century after helping put his side in command of the one-off Test with Zimbabwe.
The skipper reached stumps unbeaten on 79 alongside Mushfiqur Rahim (32) as Bangladesh closed day two on 240-3 in reply to the tourists' 265 all out in Dhaka.
Najmul Hossain Shanto scored his maiden Test half-century before falling to debutant Charlton Tshuma for 71.
Tamim Iqbal contributed 41, Bangladesh responding well after the early dismissal of Saif Hassan (8) left them 18-1.
Zimbabwe had resumed the day on 228-6 but saw their tail cleaned up in relatively short order by the hosts.
Regis Chakabva (30) was the last wicket to fall in their first innings, Zimbabwe getting little from their batting line-up following captain Craig Ervine's century on day one.
