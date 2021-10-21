Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Oman vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Get Live Streaming Of OMN vs SCO Match

Scotland are sitting on top of Group B with two wins. Get details of live streaming of OMN vs SCO here.

Oman vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Get Live Streaming Of OMN vs SCO Match
Scotland surprised Bangladesh in their opening group qualifying match of the T20 World Cup 2021. A win against Oman today will bolster their Super-12 chances. Get details of OMN vs SCO live streaming here. | AP

Trending

Oman vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Get Live Streaming Of OMN vs SCO Match
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T16:22:29+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 4:22 pm

Oman will hope to ride home support when they clash with Scotland in their final group B qualifying match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Muscat on Thursday night. With a win and a loss, Oman will have a chance to make the Super-12 stage of the World Cup if they can beat the Scots, who are sitting pretty at the top of the table with four points from two wins. (More Cricket News)

The OMN vs SCO match can be seen on live streaming and live telecast. Match starts at 7:30 PM IST. (BAN vs PNG LIVE)

The Oman vs Scotland match can be seen live on TV. The following channels will broadcast the match: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the OMN vs SCO will be available through Disney+ Hotstar App. The feed will be available on digital devices and smart TVs. The live streaming starts at 7:30 PM IST.

After their stunning win against Bangladesh, Scotland have been on cruise mode. Richie Berrington crunched a fabulous 70 and Josh Davey took four wickets as Scotland moved to the brink of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12 with a 17-run win against Papua New Guinea. It will be a first if Scotland make the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Oman have had mixed luck so far. The World Cup hosts have a win against Papua New Guinea but lost to Bangladesh after making a promising start. Victory over PNG on Thursday will move Bangladesh to four points and if Scotland beat Oman later the same day, then the Tigers would qualify for the Super 12 as runners-up in Group B and move into Group 1 as team B2.

However, if Bangladesh and Oman both win then three teams would be tied on four points, with net run-rate deciding who advances to the next stage.
 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau UAE Cricket Oman national cricket team Scotland national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

La Liga Preview: Barcelona Vs Real Madrid In Super Sunday El Clasico

India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Matthew Hayden Predicts 'Dogfight Conditions' In Dubai

FIFA Rankings: France Up To Number Three, Belgium Still Lead

OMN Vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Oman, Scotland Eye Super-12 Berth

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Enters quarter After Hard-fought Win

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Settled India Await Pakistan In Super-12

T20 World Cup 2021: Absence Of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer In England Squad A 'Shame', Feels Jason Roy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Advertisement

More from Sports

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chasing 182-run Target, Papua New Guinea 80/9

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chasing 182-run Target, Papua New Guinea 80/9

NAM Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland, Namibia Eye Super 12 Berth In Must-Win Game

NAM Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland, Namibia Eye Super 12 Berth In Must-Win Game

Pakistan Cricket Board's 'Scapegoat' Politics Exposed Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Tie

Pakistan Cricket Board's 'Scapegoat' Politics Exposed Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Tie

SL vs NED, T20 World Cup 2021: Qualified Sri Lanka Look To Settle Batters Against Netherlands

SL vs NED, T20 World Cup 2021: Qualified Sri Lanka Look To Settle Batters Against Netherlands

Read More from Outlook

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

Outlook Web Desk / Shah Rukh Khan's portrait from the Ommatidia series by Pakistani artist Rashid Rana.

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

Naseer Ganai / Bikers were spotted waiting outside police stations till late evening in Jammu and Kashmir with cops offering no explanation.

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

PTI / Infantino made it clear that his organisation — a behemoth in the world of sports — is not solely guided by revenue.

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

Outlook Web Desk / India’s historic 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination landmark is being lauded globally, with WHO appreciating the country’s efforts in combating the pandemic.

Advertisement