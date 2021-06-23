Olympic Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says India Proud Of Its Olympians' Contributions

On the occasion of Olympic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings and said India is proud of the contributions made to sports by athletes who have represented the country at the Olympics over the years. (More Sports News)

The International Olympic Day is observed to celebrate sports and health. On this day in 1894 the International Olympic Committee was founded.

Modi also offered his best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics that will begin on July 23 and noted that it consists of the country's finest athletes.

Olympic Day is a global celebration of the founding of the International Olympic Committee and the modern Olympic movement, encouraging participation in sports.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes."

"In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run-up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part," he said in another tweet, sharing a link to the quiz.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju also extended his greets. “Happy Olympic Day to the Olympians, sportspersons and sports enthusiasts across the globe!,” the minister tweeted.

IOC shared following tweet with caption ,"The importance of being mentally and physically fit is crucial for all of us. We're celebrating the best way we know how; talking to the world's top athletes and working out from home!"





Former sprinter PT Usha tweeted," Once an Olympian, always an Olympian. The values it teaches you stays forever. Learnt to inculcate these values in my daily life…"







