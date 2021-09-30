Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Olympic Bronze Medallist India's Rupinder Pal Singh Retires From International Hockey

With four goals, the 30-year-old Rupinder Pal played an important role in India's bronze medal-winning feat at Tokyo Olympics. It was also India's first hockey medal at Olympics after 41 years.

Olympic Bronze Medallist India's Rupinder Pal Singh Retires From International Hockey
Rupinder Pal Singh has represented Indian hockey team in 223 international matches. | Quint

Olympic Bronze Medallist India's Rupinder Pal Singh Retires From International Hockey
2021-09-30T13:38:54+05:30
Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 1:38 pm

Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning Indian hockey player Rupinder Pal Singh on Thursday announced his retirement from international hockey with immediate effect to make way for youngsters. (More Hockey News)

“I would like to inform you about my decision to retire from Indian hockey team. The past couple of months have undoubtedly been the best days of my life. Standing on the podium in Tokyo along with my teammates with whom I have shared some of the most incredible experiences of my life was a feeling I will cherish forever,” Rupinder wrote in a statement posted on his official Twitter handle.

“I believe it is time for me to make way for young and talented players to experience every great joy I have felt in these last 13 years of representing India.” The 30-year-old Rupinder, regarded as one of the best drag-flickers of the country, represented India in 223 matches.

Rupinder was an integral part of the Indian hockey team that won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics this year, ending a 41-year-old medal drought for the eight-time Olympic champions.

 

India Hockey India Men's Hockey Team Tokyo Olympics
