Olympian Dhanalakshmi Sekhar Breaks Down As She Returns Home From Tokyo To News Of Sister's Death

Indian sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekhar was inconsolable as she learnt about the death of her sister while she was in Tokyo representing the country at Tokyo Olympics. (More Sports News)

Dhanalakshmi, 23, was one of the members of the Indian mixed relay team of 4x400m at the Tokyo 2020. She came to know of the passing away of her sister on her return to her Tiruchirappalli, according to reports.

In June, the Tamil Nadu athlete won the 100m sprint at the National Inter-State Championships while national record holder Dutee Chand finished fourth.

She had lost her father Sekhar early in her life.

