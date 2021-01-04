January 04, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Olivier Giroud Would Be A Useful Signing For Juventus – Andrea Pirlo

Olivier Giroud Would Be A Useful Signing For Juventus – Andrea Pirlo

Olivier Giroud is linked with a move from Chelsea and Andrea Pirlo confirmed Juventus' interest

Omnisport 04 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Olivier Giroud Would Be A Useful Signing For Juventus – Andrea Pirlo
Olivier Giroud
AP Photo
Olivier Giroud Would Be A Useful Signing For Juventus – Andrea Pirlo
outlookindia.com
2021-01-04T16:25:58+05:30

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud would be a useful signing for the Serie A giants. (More Football News)

Giroud, 34, is again linked with a move from Chelsea after making just six starts in all competitions this season.

Juve and Inter are among the clubs linked with the France international, who has managed nine goals for Chelsea in 2020-21.

Pirlo confirmed Juventus' interest as he seeks a back-up forward in January.

"Giroud? We could use him," he told DAZN after a 4-1 Serie A win over Udinese.

"But these are things that [Juventus sporting director Fabio] Paratici knows better than me. 

"We talked about it but let's see if we will do something in the next few days."

Juventus are fifth in the table, 10 points behind leaders Milan, although they have a game in hand.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

AUS Vs IND: '100 Per Cent' Sure Of Brisbane Hosting Fourth Test, Says Nathan Lyon

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Olivier Giroud Andrea Pirlo Football Serie A Juventus Chelsea (Football) Football Transfer Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos