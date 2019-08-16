Indian Fans Not Happy With Re-Selection Of Ravi Shastri As India Head Coach – Read Epic Reactions

Many believed that the script was already provided to the Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), but like true cricket fans, a majority of them were hoping for a surprise. But that didn't happen. Yes, incumbent Ravi Shastri will remain as the head coach of the India cricket team till 2021 World T20. (CRICKET NEWS)

Shastri, who got the backing of skipper Virat Kohli, was the frontrunner for the top job in Indian cricket. On Friday, the CAC conducted an interview for the post, which will become vacant after the ongoing India-West Indies series. Soon after the announcement that Shastri will retain the post, fans took to social media sites to express their reactions.

Shastri beat the likes of Mike Hesson and Tom Moody, by virtue of his experience of managing the current team. For the record, Shastri was at the helm when India conquered Australia Down Under. And under this leadership, India have remained the top-ranked Test team. But in the ICC tournaments, he has been found wanting. India's latest heart-break was the semi-final exit at the ODI World Cup.

Justifying their selection, Anshuman Gaekwad, who forms the CAC along with Dev and Shantha Rangaswamy, said that "the biggest advantage with Ravi Shastri was his ability to read the players and address the problems."

Shastri thus edged out other two strong contenders – Mike Hesson and Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh. Phil Simmons, reading the card well, pulled out of the race.