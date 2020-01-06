January 06, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

All you need to know about the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC -- Live Online Streaming, TV Telecast, Date, Time And Venue

Outlook Web Bureau 06 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match
Odisha have scored joint-lowest goals from set pieces along-with Chennaiyin this season (2).
Courtesy: ISL
Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match
outlookindia.com
2020-01-06T18:13:59+0530

Odisha FC take on Chennaiyin FC in the 53rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Monday. The reverse fixture between the two sides in November last year ended in a 2-2 draw with Odisha’s Aridane Santana scoring a late equaliser.

Points Table | Football News

A win against Chennaiyin FC can take Odisha to within a point of fourth-placed Mumbai City FC. And with the league entering a decisive phase, Josep Gombau's side cannot afford a slip-up.

Chennaiyin FC are also at a stage where anything other than three points could render the gap between them and the top four clubs too much to cut down. They are currently eighth on the table with nine points but a win will see them draw level with Odisha who are sixth.

But Chennaiyin are yet to win away from home this season and Monday will be the perfect time to get one. For Odisha, the sights will be set on a second consecutive win at the Kalinga Stadium.

When is the Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20?

Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will be played on January 6 (Monday).

What time will the Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 start?

Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 being played?

Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match is being played at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

How to watch the Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match live on TV?

Star Sports will telecast the Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match live (Star Sports 2/HD).

How to live stream/ watch online the Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match?

The live streaming of Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Next Story >>

Tom Banton Hits Five Consecutive Sixes En Route To 2nd-Fastest Fifty In Big Bash League - WATCH

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Bhubaneshwar Odisha Football Indian football Indian Super League (ISL) Odisha FC Chennai City FC Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos