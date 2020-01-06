Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

Odisha FC take on Chennaiyin FC in the 53rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Monday. The reverse fixture between the two sides in November last year ended in a 2-2 draw with Odisha’s Aridane Santana scoring a late equaliser.

A win against Chennaiyin FC can take Odisha to within a point of fourth-placed Mumbai City FC. And with the league entering a decisive phase, Josep Gombau's side cannot afford a slip-up.

Chennaiyin FC are also at a stage where anything other than three points could render the gap between them and the top four clubs too much to cut down. They are currently eighth on the table with nine points but a win will see them draw level with Odisha who are sixth.

But Chennaiyin are yet to win away from home this season and Monday will be the perfect time to get one. For Odisha, the sights will be set on a second consecutive win at the Kalinga Stadium.

When is the Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20?

Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will be played on January 6 (Monday).

What time will the Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 start?

Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 being played?

Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match is being played at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

How to watch the Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match live on TV?

Star Sports will telecast the Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match live (Star Sports 2/HD).

How to live stream/ watch online the Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match?

The live streaming of Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.