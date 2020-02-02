February 02, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  NZ Vs IND, 5th T20I: Sanju Samson Steals The Thunder In New Zealand With Unbelievable Flying Effort - WATCH

NZ Vs IND, 5th T20I: Sanju Samson Steals The Thunder In New Zealand With Unbelievable Flying Effort - WATCH

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, who failed with the bat for the second successive match, redeemed himself by producing a sensational fielding effort during the fifth and final T20I match against New Zealand

Outlook Web Bureau 02 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
NZ Vs IND, 5th T20I: Sanju Samson Steals The Thunder In New Zealand With Unbelievable Flying Effort - WATCH
Sanju Smson takes wings in New Zealand.
Courtesy: Twitter
NZ Vs IND, 5th T20I: Sanju Samson Steals The Thunder In New Zealand With Unbelievable Flying Effort - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-02-02T16:12:23+0530

Sanju Samson somehow redeemed himself with an unbelievable fielding effort during the fifth and final T20I match against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Blog | Live Streaming | Cricket News

The wicketkeeper-batsman from Kerala got another chance to prove his worth as a batsman but he failed to impress. Opening the batting with KL Rahul, he scored only a couple of runs off five runs.

But, later in the match, taking the field as an outfielder, Samson treated cricket fans with an unreal effort. In the eighth over, Ross Taylor pulled the last ball, bowled by Shardul Thakur. But Samson took a jump and retrieved the ball mid-air from outside, saving four runs.

Watch it here:

India whitewashed New Zealand 5-0. After posting a target of 164 runs, India restricted the Kiwis at 156/9 to win the match by seven runs.

Next Story >>

NZ Vs IND, 5th T20I: KL Rahul Effects Brilliant Run-Out To Stun New Zealand - WATCH

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sanju Samson Mount Maunganui Cricket Video India vs New Zealand India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos