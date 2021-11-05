Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

NZ Tour Of India: ‘India A Powerhouse In Their Own Den’ Says Kiwi Pacer Tim Southee

The New Zealand cricket team will be visiting India for a two-Test series and three T20 internationals starting later this month.

NZ Tour Of India: ‘India A Powerhouse In Their Own Den’ Says Kiwi Pacer Tim Southee
This will be the first time both New Zealand and India will be facing each other in Tests following the World Test Championship Final in June. | Sky Sports

Trending

NZ Tour Of India: ‘India A Powerhouse In Their Own Den’ Says Kiwi Pacer Tim Southee
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T15:51:01+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 3:51 pm

Experienced New Zealand pacer Tim Southee feels India are a ‘powerhouse’ in their own backyard and the travelling Black Caps will need to adapt quickly to the country’s spin-friendly conditions to have any hope of upsetting the hosts in the upcoming two-Test series.

IND vs SCO LIVE STREAMING | NEWS | NZ vs NAM LIVE

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in Test cricket since the World Test Championship final in June, which India lost. New Zealand suffered a 0-3 humiliation against India in their last tour in 2016.

The first Test of the upcoming tour will be played in Kanpur from November 25 to 29 followed by a match in Mumbai from December 3 to 7. The Test matches will be preceded by three T20Is to be played in Jaipur (November 17), Ranchi (November 19) and Kolkata (November 21).

“It’s been a long time since we played India in India...they are a powerhouse in their own conditions. Such foreign conditions we are not used to, so we need to adapt to the conditions as quick as possible,” Southee said after New Zealand announced a 15-member squad for the tour.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

New Zealand on Thursday announced the squad leaving out left-arm pacer Trent Boult all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme after the duo spent a considerable amount of time in bio-secure bubbles and managed isolation.

Southee said the inaugural WTC crown is a thing of the past now as new Test cycle begins with the India tour.
“New cycle is exciting. A great place to go on tour and test yourself against a very good opposition and in trying conditions. It's great to be part of the last cycle. We hit the reset button and looking forward to the next two-year cycle.

“There is something special about Test cricket. It's incredible to be part of the Test side. Over the last number of years the success we hd not only at home but overseas been incredible to be part of,” he said.

“Test cricket is something I absolutely love and any chance to get to play is a special moment. Representing your country at the highest level is truly an honour.” Southee said touring has drastically changed for cricket teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not only touring life, life in general has changed for a number of people and as cricketers we also had to adapt to that. Lot of times in bubbles, lot of time in quarantine, so it's changed the way we have travelled. One of the positive side is we spent a lot of time together as a team,” Southee added.

Southee’s young pace colleague Kyle Jamieson said playing India in India is one of the ‘greatest challenges’ for any Test playing nation.

“We have got one of the greatest challenges coming up, playing India in India. So for me that's gets me out of bed every day and challenge yourself against the best in the world in tough conditions.

“Different challenge in India, that's what you want to do in international cricket you want to challenge yourself in different conditions and formats,” he said.

The 26-year-old lanky right-arm fast bowler too feels that life of a sportsman has changed due to COVID.
“It's certainly been a challenge over the last 6-8 months around. Different series, different countries and being away from home in bubble life, so it’s not easy. You try and separate them as much as you can. It’s a massive learning process,” said Jamieson.

Tags

PTI Tim Southee Kyle Jamieson India Cricket New Zealand national cricket team India national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Can’t Afford Slip-Up Against West Indies In Bid For Semifinal Spot

AUS Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Can’t Afford Slip-Up Against West Indies In Bid For Semifinal Spot

West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka: Kieran Powell Dropped - Check Full Test Squad

Lanka Premier League T20: Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi Register For LPL 2021 Player Draft

Anushka Sharma Posts An Adorable Picture On Virat Kohli's 33rd Birthday

Best Bowling Figures In T20 World Cup History - Statistical Highlights

NAM Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Nervy New Zealand Lose Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell Early

Cricket Australia Cancels Historic First-Ever Test Match Against Afghanistan

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli; India Captain Needs All Good Wishes For T20 World Cup Campaign

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: Dwayne Bravo To Retire After West Indies Vs Australia Match; Says 'Time Has Come'

T20 World Cup: Dwayne Bravo To Retire After West Indies Vs Australia Match; Says 'Time Has Come'

T20 World Cup: ‘It Wasn’t The Best I’ve Bowled,’ Says Adam Zampa After Taking 5/19 Vs Bangladesh

T20 World Cup: ‘It Wasn’t The Best I’ve Bowled,’ Says Adam Zampa After Taking 5/19 Vs Bangladesh

SL Vs WI: Sri Lanka End West Indies’ Hopes Of T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinals With 20-Run Win

SL Vs WI: Sri Lanka End West Indies’ Hopes Of T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinals With 20-Run Win

IND Vs SCO: Ravichandran Ashwin Sees T20 World Cup Semis Hope After India's Big Win Vs Afghanistan

IND Vs SCO: Ravichandran Ashwin Sees T20 World Cup Semis Hope After India's Big Win Vs Afghanistan

Read More from Outlook

Modi In Kedarnath: A Spiritual Touch To BJP’s Poll Narrative For Uttarakhand And Himachal Pradesh

Modi In Kedarnath: A Spiritual Touch To BJP’s Poll Narrative For Uttarakhand And Himachal Pradesh

Ashwani Sharma / Under its ‘Mission Repeat -2022’ strategy, the BJP has now set its eyes upon Uttarakhand, the hill state in the vicinity with barely two months to go before assembly polls.

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Outlook Web Desk / As Delhi rested after bursting crackers in Diwali, the particulate matter did too. Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at hazardous upper limits of 999 at multiple monitoring stations.

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

PTI / Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India's T20 World Cup semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance. Read match preview for IND vs SCO clash.

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

Lachmi Deb Roy / Covid pandemic leaves fashion industry with no choice but to go digital, but hesitancy and uncertainty abound.

Advertisement