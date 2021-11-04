Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
India Vs Scotland, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Massive IND Vs SCO, T20 World Cup Match

Check match and telecast details of India vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match. India are in a desperate situation.

India Vs Scotland, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Massive IND Vs SCO, T20 World Cup Match
Virat Kohli-led India will need to fire again against Scotland to keep their T20 World Cup 2021 semis hopes alive. Match will be telecast live. | AP Photo

India Vs Scotland, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Massive IND Vs SCO, T20 World Cup Match
outlookindia.com
2021-11-04T17:20:10+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 5:20 pm

India face minnows Scotland in yet another do-or-die match as Virat Virat Kohli & Co hope against hope to make the semi-finals of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. (More Cricket News)

After suffering humiliating defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, India finally turned up on Wednesday and overwhelmed Afghanistan. A resounding 66-run win after posting the tournament's biggest total (210/2) in Abu Dhabi, UAE sure improved the net run rate, but nothing changes for the 2007 champions. They still need either Namibia or Afghanistan to beat New Zealand, then hope for a net run rate fight.

Scotland are winless in three Super 12 matches so far, and the match presents a real opportunity for the 'Associate players' to rub shoulders with some of the biggest stars in world cricket. But again, this is World Cup! And Kyle Coetzer & Co are known for their grit.

Head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between India and Scotland. Their T20 World Cup 2007 match at Kingsmead, Durban was abandoned due to rain.

Match and telecast details

Match: India vs Scotland, Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Group 2
Date: November 5 (Friday), 2021
Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 06:00 PM Local
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE

TV Channels: Star Sports Network. The India vs Scotland cricket match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Playing XIs in the previous match

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

