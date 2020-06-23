June 23, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Earlier, it was revealed that Croatia's Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Victor Troicki had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 after played in Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Novak Djokovic was highly criticised for hosting the Adria Tour, with Nick Kyrgios called it "a boneheaded decision".
Twitter
Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus
outlookindia.com
2020-06-23T18:03:06+0530

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus, the men's world no 1 tennis played said in a statement, published by Sport Klub on Tuesday.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Tennis News

Croatia's Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Victor Troicki had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 after played in the Serb's Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

Djokovic was highly criticised for hosting the Adria Tour, with Nick Kyrgios called it "a boneheaded decision".

Dimitrov revealed that he had tested positive on Sunday after returning to his base in Monaco. Meanwhile, Coric revealed his result on Monday.

Also, Christian Drih (Dimitrov's coach) and Marco Panichi (Djokovic's fitness coach) tested positive according to media reports.

Next Story >>

Rowing Federation Of India Left Red-Faced After 22 Junior Scullers Fail Dope Tests

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Tennis Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos