Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus, the men's world no 1 tennis played said in a statement, published by Sport Klub on Tuesday.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Tennis News

Croatia's Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Victor Troicki had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 after played in the Serb's Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

Djokovic was highly criticised for hosting the Adria Tour, with Nick Kyrgios called it "a boneheaded decision".

Dimitrov revealed that he had tested positive on Sunday after returning to his base in Monaco. Meanwhile, Coric revealed his result on Monday.

Also, Christian Drih (Dimitrov's coach) and Marco Panichi (Djokovic's fitness coach) tested positive according to media reports.