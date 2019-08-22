﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka Named US Open Top Seeds

Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka Named US Open Top Seeds

The draw for the men's and women's US Open singles takes place on Thursday, August 22.

PTI 22 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka Named US Open Top Seeds
Djokovic is a favorite to win the US Open.
Twitter
Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka Named US Open Top Seeds
outlookindia.com
2019-08-22T11:11:50+0530

World number ones and defending champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka were named as top seeds for the US Open on Wednesday.

Djokovic, who will be chasing a 17th Grand Slam singles title in New York next week, heads the men's field with Spain's Rafael Nadal seeded second.

Former world number one Roger Federer, seeking a 21st Grand Slam crown, is seeded third for the tournament.

The draw for the men's and women's singles takes place on Thursday.

In the women's draw, Osaka is ranked number one while 2018 runner-up Serena Williams is seeded eight.

ALSO READ: Andy Murray Continues Singles Comeback With Spot At European Open

Japanese ace Osaka won her first Grand Slam title in a controversial final victory over Williams last year and then followed it up with her second Slam at the Australian Open in January.

The two other reigning Grand Slam champions are seeded in the top four, with Australia's French Open champion Ashleigh Barty seeded second and Romania's Wimbledon champion Simona Halep seeded four.

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic is seeded third in the women's draw.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Tennis Sports
Next Story : Akshay Kumar 4th On Forbes List Of World's Highest-Paid Actors; Becomes Only Indian In Top 10
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters