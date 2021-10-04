No Surgery For Sharad Kumar: Two-month Rest Advised For Tokyo Paralympics Bronze Medallist

Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
The-29-year-old Kumar had undergone a few tests after he was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi due to chest congestion on September 16.

Sharad Kumar said doctors have advised him to remain under complete rest without any kind of 'straining and exhaustion'. | File Photo

2021-10-04T22:01:33+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 10:01 pm

Tokyo Paralympics bronze medal-winning high jumper Sharad Kumar is a relieved man as he will not need a surgery and has been advised two-month complete rest along with medication after he was diagnosed with heart inflammation last month. (More Sports News)

The-29-year-old Kumar had undergone a few tests after he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi due to chest congestion on September 16.

He was discharged after a few days but had undergone a few tests to decide on the future course of action after being diagnosed with heart inflammation.

"(After the test results) the doctor said there is confirmed swelling (of the heart) and I will need two months rest. I will also be on medication," Kumar told PTI on Monday.

"Thankfully, I will need any surgery. I was under stress worrying about that only, thinking it would impact my sports career. So, I am very much relieved," he added.

The Patna-born athlete, who resides in Delhi, said doctors have advised him to remain under complete rest without any kind of "straining and exhaustion".

Kumar, whose left leg was paralysed after he was administered a spurious polio vaccine as a toddler, had won a bronze in the T-42 high jump event in the Tokyo Paralympics on August 31 with an effort of 1.83m.

He had competed in the T-42 final in Tokyo last month despite suffering a knee injury while training before his event. He later revealed he was on the verge of pulling out of the competition.

He is a double Asian Para Games (2014 and 2018) high jump champion and also a world silver medallist (2019).

The T-42 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs. The athletes compete in a standing position.

PTI Sharad Kumar Delhi Other Sports Para-Athlete Sports
