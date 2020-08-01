No Masks, No Social Distancing For Pakistan Cricketers As They Celebrate Eid-ul-Adha In England - See Pics

Pakistan's national cricket team in England celebrated Eid al-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, on Friday and photos of the gathering were shared by the PCB. (More Cricket News)
But none of the players or staff were seen wearing masks or maintaining distance as seen in the photos. Probably, the touring party was given exemption as they are in a biosecure 'bubble' environment and they all have tested negative for COVID-19.
Pakistan cricket team is celebrating #EidAlAdha today! pic.twitter.com/i6fNxSd0km— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 31, 2020
But fans have their questions:
Where's mask??— Ani (@Kjeldahl_) July 31, 2020
Where's Social distancing??
No mask ?— Ø¨ÚÂÛÂ Ø¨ÛÂ (@LostSou39348907) July 31, 2020
No distancing?
Smile, it is Eid time in Derby. #EidMubarak to the Pakistan squad ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/awn8G00yY1— ÙÂ ØÙÂ Ø¯ ØÙÂ Ø§Ø¯ Ø®Ø§ÙÂ ðÂÂµðÂÂ°ðÂÂµðÂÂ°ðÂÂµðÂÂ° (@ItsHamieekhan) July 31, 2020
Why they are so blatantly violating the social distancing by staying away 1 metres.— Muntazir e Mahdi (@TigerZindaHay) July 31, 2020
Will @ECB_cricket take note and put entire Pakistan team on 10 days compulsory self isolation please @ICC @nassercricket
Corona is died after watching this social distancing pic.twitter.com/JQI3y7Wwdg— Frankly Speaking (@RightWinger___) July 31, 2020
Someone still hugging, even during Covid-19.— Gabriel Dickerson (@GabrielDicker19) July 31, 2020
Where is bloody Social distancing?— Muhammad Kashif (@kashif_830) July 31, 2020
The three-Test series between England and Pakistan begins in a bio-secure environment at Manchester with the opening Test on August 5.
READ: Physical Distancing Linked With Significant Reduction in COVID-19 Transmission
Pakistan drew their 2016 Test series 2-2 and 1-1 in 2018. Following the Test series, Pakistan will play three T20Is at Old Trafford starting August 28.
Elsewhere, small groups of pilgrims performed one of the final rites of the Islamic hajj on Friday as Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations.
The last days of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia coincide with the four-day Eid al-Adha, or “Feast of Sacrifice,” in which Muslims slaughter livestock and distribute the meat to the poor.
The pandemic has pushed millions of people around the world closer to the brink of poverty, making it harder for many to fulfill the religious tradition of purchasing livestock.
