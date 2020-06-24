Nick Kyrgios Slams Novak Djokovic And Co For Partying During Adria Tour

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios once again hit out at World No.1 Novak Djokovic and other tennis stars who participated at the Adria Open recently.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Tennis News

Apart from Djokovic, three other players -- Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Victor Troicki -- have so far tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Belgrade leg of the exhibition event recently.

Kyrgios has been very vocal about the entire chain of events on social media and he recently shared the video of Djokovic and Co partying at a club without following any social distancing protocols.

Kyrgios, who himself has been part of many-a-controversies in the past, stated that nothing he has done in his career is as irresponsible as what these players did recently.

His Twitter post read: "Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid-19. Don't @ me for anything I've done that has been 'irresponsible' or classified as 'stupidity' - this takes the cake."

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid - 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ - this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

ðÂ¤¦ðÂÂ½‍âÂÂï¸ÂðÂ¤¦ðÂÂ½‍âÂÂï¸ÂðÂ¤¦ðÂÂ½‍âÂÂï¸Â Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE. https://t.co/SUdxfijkbK — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

This is not the first time Kyrgios has hit out at the decision to host the event as earlier, after it was announced that Dimitrov and Coric had tested positive for the deadly virus, the Aussie had blasted the organisers.

He wrote on Twitter: "Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the 'exhibition' speedy recovery fellas, but that's what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE."

Following the news that Djokovic and his wife have contracted the virus, the remainder of the tournament was cancelled.

"I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm. Everything the organisers and I did the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," Djokovic said in a statement on his official Twitter handle.

"We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons. We were wrong and it was too soon.

"I can't express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection," he added.