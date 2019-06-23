New Zealand's Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham Console West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite After Narrow Cricket World Cup Win – WATCH

﻿
Weaving a 41-run last wicket stand - having registered those runs by himself - Carlos Brathwaite needed to score six runs from seven balls to lead his side to a win, but was dismissed by Jimmy Neesham in New Zealand's win over West Indies in the Cricket World Cup. Senior players like Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson went to console him.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 June 2019
The centurion had punched 101 off just 82 balls. It included a package of five sixes and nine fours.
In what was going to become a narrow victory for Carlos Brathwaite's West Indies instantly turned into a loss due to a well-judged Trent Boult catch inside the long-on boundary, with New Zealand winning the match in fantastic manner. Kane Williamson's side won their Cricket World Cup clash by five runs.

Weaving a 41-run last wicket stand - having registered those runs by himself -Brathwaite needed to score six runs from seven balls to lead his side to a win. Facing Jimmy Neesham, the 30-year-old smashed the delivery in what he hoped to be the winner, but then there was Boult, who darted in long-on boundary and caught the ball with much aplomb.

The centurion had punched 101 off just 82 balls. It included a package of five sixes and nine fours. 

The catch came as a huge shock to Brathwaite, who immediately sank to the pitch on his knees in despair. Senior NZ players - Ross Taylor, Williamson and Neesham - walked upto him, and began to console in what was a heartbreaking moment for Brathwaite.

The loss has left the Caribbean nation on the verge of getting knocked out, meanwhile, New Zealand are on top of the standings, having not lost a match yet.

Next up, New Zealand face Pakistan on June 26, while Windies face India on June 27.

Jimmy Neesham Ross Taylor Kane Williamson Carlos Brathwaite Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Sports

