New Zealand's Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham Console West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite After Narrow Cricket World Cup Win – WATCH

In what was going to become a narrow victory for Carlos Brathwaite's West Indies instantly turned into a loss due to a well-judged Trent Boult catch inside the long-on boundary, with New Zealand winning the match in fantastic manner. Kane Williamson's side won their Cricket World Cup clash by five runs.

Weaving a 41-run last wicket stand - having registered those runs by himself -Brathwaite needed to score six runs from seven balls to lead his side to a win. Facing Jimmy Neesham, the 30-year-old smashed the delivery in what he hoped to be the winner, but then there was Boult, who darted in long-on boundary and caught the ball with much aplomb.

The centurion had punched 101 off just 82 balls. It included a package of five sixes and nine fours.

The catch came as a huge shock to Brathwaite, who immediately sank to the pitch on his knees in despair. Senior NZ players - Ross Taylor, Williamson and Neesham - walked upto him, and began to console in what was a heartbreaking moment for Brathwaite.

The loss has left the Caribbean nation on the verge of getting knocked out, meanwhile, New Zealand are on top of the standings, having not lost a match yet.

Next up, New Zealand face Pakistan on June 26, while Windies face India on June 27.