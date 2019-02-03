India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration.

At 18 for four, India were heading towards another sub-100 total before Ambati Rayudu (90 off 113) and Vijay Shankar (45 off 64) forged a 98-run stand to ensure India ended with a fighting 252.

Hardik Pandya's 45 off 22 balls also went a long way in India posting a challenging target and his two wickets, later on, showed why he is such an important member of the team.

New Zealand batsmen, including skipper Kane Williamson (39), squandered their starts in the chase but the home team remained in the contest until Jimmy Neesham (44 off 32) was dismissed in the 37th over.

Here are the reactions from the two captains and man of the match:

Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain

Kept losing wickets at the wrong time

- It was a different surface which certainly was a challenge. We saw that with the ball in hand. Got away from us towards the end which probably took them at par or probably more. Scoring rate never got away from us but it was just that we lost wickets at the wrong time.

It could have been different...

- They did it pretty well through Rayudu with 90. For long parts they didn't score. We knew it was going to be tough. We know how well India bowl on any surface. Their accuracy. If we could've taken the partnerships deeper, like with Tom Latham and myself, it could've been different.

New lessons

- Credit to India throughout this series. They've taught us a few lessons in our own conditions. They're a world class outfit, they deserve the series win. We need to learn from these lessons. It's a game of pressure. Throughout this series, they had us under more pressure than we would've liked.

Rohit Sharma, India captain

As promised



- Hamilton loss was a big loss for us, the way we lost there. At the toss, I said we needed to come together as a team and we did that.

Magnificent win

- Four down, we needed someone to apply, and Rayudu and Vijay Shankar did that. The way Hardik and Kedar played was magnificent. We showed a lot of character. With the ball as well.

Flat wicket

- The wicket got flat at the end, with the dew. At one point it looked like it would be an easy chase. But a lot of people put their hands up and got us through. I knew there was some moisture in the pitch. If the series was on the line, I would've batted second. Wasn't easy after losing four wickets at the start.

250 still a good score

- Thought 250 was a very good score on that pitch. Bowlers got crucial breakthroughs at critical times. When you want to win games, you've got to find the right balance. Coming here and beating NZ at home wasn't going to be easy. The achievement we've had today is a great achievement to have.

Ambati Rayudu, MoM

30th over target

- It was very tough against a quality bowling attack. Was thinking we should take the game to 30th over without losing another wicket. Our only plan was to play the full fifty overs. Especially for people batting at four, five and six, you get opportunities only when the situation is tough.

'Hamilton' will be there in future

- Don't think setting totals has ever been an issue. That was a one-off game in Hamilton. Might face similar challenges in future. Great effort by our bowlers.

India won the first three matches, then lost the fourth.

The two teams will now face off in a three-match T20I series, starting Wednesday at the same venue.