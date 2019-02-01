NZ Vs IND, 5th ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Predicted Playing XIs, Date, Time And Venue

India suffered one of their worst ever ODI defeats in the fourth match against New Zealand at Hamilton on Thursday.

Having already sealed the five-match series with wins in the first three outings, the eight-wicket defeat has sure dented the side, which is also missing the captain Virat Kohli.

But a win in the fifth and final match will give India their biggest-ever winning margin in a bilateral ODI series in New Zealand.

That's a huge incentive for the Indian players. So expect India to hit back hard in the final match.

Here's All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: New Zealand vs India, 5th ODI

Date: February 3 (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 AM IST; 3:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayadu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.