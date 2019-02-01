NZ Vs IND, 5th ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Predicted Playing XIs, Date, Time And Venue

﻿
A win in the fifth and final match will give India their biggest-ever winning margin in a bilateral ODI series in New Zealand.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2019
2019-02-01T17:20:10+0530

India suffered one of their worst ever ODI defeats in the fourth match against New Zealand at Hamilton on Thursday.

Having already sealed the five-match series with wins in the first three outings, the eight-wicket defeat has sure dented the side, which is also missing the captain Virat Kohli.

But a win in the fifth and final match will give India their biggest-ever winning margin in a bilateral ODI series in New Zealand.

That's a huge incentive for the Indian players. So expect India to hit back hard in the final match.

Here's All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: New Zealand vs India, 5th ODI
Date: February 3 (Sunday)
Time: 7:30 AM IST; 3:00 PM LOCAL
Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

TV Guide: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayadu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

